'I Think Staying Here Will be More Difficult': ICC Number 1 Ranked Batter Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has endured a meteoric rise in international cricket since making his debut in 2021. The swashbuckling batsman rose to become the world’s number-one T20I batter, riding on a recent run of excellent performances. Surya was elated by his magnificent achievement and said that the “real challenge will be remaining at the top”.

Suryakumar has been in top form and has been in a class of his own. India’s number four batter has lit up Australian stadiums with his fireworks in the ongoing T20 World Cup. With two brilliant half-centuries in his first three appearances on cricket’s biggest stage, SKY has shown no signs of nerves. Even when other Indian batters have struggled, he has backed his abilities and played to his strengths. His 68-run innings off just 40 balls against South Africa is a testimony of his composure and skill.

With 935 runs, including an impressive century, Suryakumar is also the highest run-scorer in 2022 in the shortest format of the game. On Wednesday, he overtook Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammed Rizwan to sit at the top of the ICC T20I charts for batters.

In a video shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Suryakumar expressed his delight in achieving the feat and highlighted the reasons behind his spectacular ascension. He also admitted that staying on the top would be the “real challenge”, adding that he will leave no stone unturned to do so.

“I am really happy with it (reaching rank 1) and it has been hard work all the way. Reaching here was very difficult, but I think staying here will be more difficult. It will be a challenge, but I will try my best,” Suryakumar said in the post-match interview.

Talisman Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have carried much of the Indian batting on their shoulders in the World cup. The two batters are the vital cogs of the Indian side. While Kohli recently became the highest run-scorer ever in the history of the T20 World Cup, Suryakumar is just 35 runs away from being the second batsman ever to reach 1000 runs in T20Is in a calendar year. Kohli also leapfrogged many players to secure his place in the top 10 of the ICC rankings.



The Rohit Sharma-led side will be up against Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. A win against the African side will seal their spot in the all-important semi-finals of the coveted tournament.

