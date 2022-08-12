'I Think T20 WC Squad Already Finalized Still Players Have to Perform Well on ZIM Tour': Maninder Singh

Former spinner Maninder Singh feels that India’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup is already finalised looking at the Asia Cup team. However, he still believes that there’s an outside chance for players like Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel to get a chance there. The All India Selection Committee announced India’s squad for Asia Cup on Monday and they preferred Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi.

Team India has embraced a fearless approach in the shortest format of the game after their dismal show in 2021 T20 World Cup. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India played with an aggressive batting approach against England and West Indies in recent times which indicated that they are looking to follow it up in Australia for the 2022 T20 WC.

Also Read: Manjrekar Refuses to Answer a ‘Tough’ Query on Indian Team Selection For T20 WC

However, the selection committee is also under scanner for some of their choices as Ashwin recently returned to the scheme of things for India in T20Is for the first time this year on the West Indies tour. He has also been picked for the Asia Cup over the likes of Kuldeep Yadav or Axar Patel.

Replying to a News18 Cricketnext query at a select media interaction organised by Sony Sports Network, Maninder said that the Indian players should take the upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe seriously as they can still make a case for themselves for the upcoming T20 WC.

Also Read: How Partition Created Fierce Cricket Rivalry Between India and Pakistan

“Whatever opportunities you get at the international level, you have to keep performing, so the selectors keep gaining that confidence that you can do the job. I will give you an example of Kuldeep Yadav – He had a fantastic IPL 2022, then whatever opportunities he got so far in international cricket, he has done very well the white ball cricket that he has played. That way it is going to be very crucial for every player in the squad,” Maninder said.

However, the legendary spinner said the T20 WC squad is already finalized but in today’s testing times with COVID-19 around there is still a possibility for others to make a cut if someone gets injured or ill.

“As far as them (Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel) getting into the World Cup team, I think the WC team is already finalized. They might only get opportunities only if somebody gets injured. So you can’t expect anyone to get injured. In today’s time you never know with COVID, you never know who is going to fall apart. In that way the series is going to be very important for all the players going to Zimbabwe. And if they keep performing and don’t get the chance in this World Cup, then they will get picked in the next series after that or maybe the next WC,” he added.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here