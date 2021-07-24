‘I think Virat is making a mistake by being a captain’ Shoaib Akhtar recalls his warning to Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman of the modern era. The batting maestro can be easily considered as a fearless ambassador of the gentlemen’s game. Apart from being a run-machine, Kohli is also a ruthless captain who believes in the never-say-die attitude.

Indian cricket team has taken an aggressive shape under Kohli. With his attitude of leading from the front, the Delhi Stalwart has made India an invincible force. While Kohli is hailed as one of the best skippers to have captained the Indian team, former Pakistan veteran Shoaib Akhtar revealed that in the beginning, he thought otherwise.

Speaking about Kohli, the captain, Akhtar reckoned that he wasn’t sure about the 32-year-old becoming the Indian skipper. Elaborating on his thoughts from 2014, the Pakistan veteran believed that the pressure of being the skipper would hamper Kohli as he was a young kid back then. Akhtar had also warned Anushka Sharma regarding the captaincy affecting Kohli’s capabilities of scoring runs.

“I think Virat (Kohli) has done a wonderful job as a captain. I said it to Anushka Sharma in a Sony show- ‘I think Virat is making a mistake by being a captain. I knew there was a tremendous amount of pressure on him and, it would bog him down.’ In my mind, I was thinking, ‘he’s a young kid, let him score runs and play his game.’” Akhtar told Sportskeeda.

However, the former speedster is happy about being wrong as he showered praises on Kohli for brilliantly leading the Indian side. Kohli has infused an aggressive attitude in India’s pace unit as the Indian seamers are now ruling the cricket fraternity. The 45-year-old also complimented the Indian skipper saying that on the field Kohli is a fast bowler running in the form of an Ishant Sharma or a Bhuvneshwar Kumar or a Mohammed Shami

