'I Think We Have a Great Chance of Winning'-Rohit Sharma's Message to Under-19 Boys

India captain Rohit Sharma has wished the under-19 cricketers ahead of the all-important final against England which us currently underway in West Indies. Rohit, who was seen giving a pep talk to his juniors during his stay at the NCA, Bengaluru, reminisced about the times. He added that the way India is playing, they might end up winning the trophy.

“Firstly I would like to wish them the best for the finals. They played some solid cricket to reach the finals, so I wish them the very best. And the effort that they’ve put was in Bangalore with them and they were practicing really hard, specific practice before they left for Dubai to play the Asia Cup and then went on to play the World Cup,” he said.

He added how he helped the youngster differentiate between bilateral and multi-nation ICC tournaments where you play against multiple teams. Rohit said ICC tournaments can be challenging.

“I mean, the chat I had with them was about sharing my experience of playing the World Cup, Asia Cup, how it is to play against different opponents. That’s the challenge of ICC tournaments because in bilateral series, you play one opposition. You know what you can come up with. If you have one bad game, you know exactly what you need to do in the second and third one. But when you’re playing ICC tournaments, the different opposition challenges you in a different way. And I was just talking to them about how you need to plan against different opposition and how important it is to go and enjoy the moment as well.”

He said the team must not get carried away and just enjoy the process of featuring in a final.

“I think without thinking anything, it’s important that you first try and enjoy that moment because not every day you reach finals and you play the vocal finals. So when you have that opportunity, first try and enjoy it and then just give it your best. The kind of cricket they’re playing, I think we have a great chance of winning the World Cup and can only wish them from the entire Indian team the best. And I hope they come out winning the game."

