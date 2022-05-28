'I Think We Need to Take One More Step For Him': Sanju Samson Wants RR to Win IPL 2022 For Shane Warne

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has expressed his desire to do something special for Shane Warne, who passed away earlier this year. Warne led the Rajasthan team to IPL title in the inaugural season and now Samson wants the Class of 2022 to win the trophy for the franchise’s first-ever captain.

The well-loved Australian cricketer died at a luxury resort in Thailand from a suspected heart attack, aged 52. Warne was one of the greatest cricketers of all time, who not only adored and embraced the IPL as an idea and as a tournament, but was also its biggest advocate.

Rajasthan Royals beat Faf du Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday to seal a place in the final of IPL 2022 where they will clash against Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

After the emphatic win over RCB in the qualifier 2, RR skipper Samson had a conversation with the Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler which was shared on the IPL website.

Buttler first spoke to Samson and asked: “How do you feel, obviously incredibly sad this year. One of the first Royals Shane Warne is not going to be here, but his legacy lives on in the Royals, doesn’t it?”

To this, Samson replied: “Absolutely, I think the tournament right from the start has been for him. I think we need to take one more step for him, I think it is really special. I do not want to talk much about it, but we are just one step closer. Want to do something special for him.”

Buttler played a massive role in RR’s successful 2022 campaign so far as he has slammed four centuries this season and one of them came against RCB in the qualifier 2.

The RR skipper asked Buttler about his animated celebration after hitting the century on Friday.

“I was really excited today to come in play in this stadium with a 100,000 people in the stadium. The atmosphere was amazing, I just think having had two years of playing in empty stadiums, this is what IPL is all about, I felt a lot of excitement, I could not control it,” Buttler said.

