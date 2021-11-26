‘I Thought I’d be Out of the Team’: Shreyas Iyer Thanks Teammate for Backing Him in his Initial Days

It was a dream come true moment for Shreyas Iyer when he received his debut Test cap from batting legend Sunil Gavaskar on Thursday in Kanpur. While the top order stuttered a bit against New Zealand bowler, the Mumbai cricketer batted patiently and scored his maiden half-century.

On the second day, Shreyas carried on the confidence and notched his maiden Test century and got his name etched in the history of Indian cricket. He became the 16th Indian batter to score a century on debut.

After stumps on day 2, Shreyas had a conversation with Suryakumar Yadav and recalled his debut in Ranji Trophy at the same venue back in 2014. The video was of the chat was shared on BCCI.tv in which the former thanked his teammate for backing him during his initial days.

“Kanpur stadium has been really lucky for me. My debut Ranji season was under Suryakumar’s captainship and I would like to thank him for backing me after my first four innings because I thought I would be out of the team,” Shreyas said while chatting with Suryakumar Yadav.

Shreyas further explained why Kanpur has been a lucky venue for him. Recalling some crucial innings from domestic cricket and IPL, the batsman said,

“And then we were kind of in a same situation when we came to Kanpur. We were 20 or 30 for 5 and then I made a 150-run partnership with the tail enders and got to a good position for the team. Even in the IPL, I scored 93 here. So, one of my luckiest cricket grounds I have ever played at.”

Suryakumar is also a part of the Test squad who came in as a replacement for injured KL Rahul. The latter had incurred a muscle strain on his left thigh ahead of the Test series opener in Kanpur.

With Rahul being ruled out of the series, India opened with Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill and Iyer came in at No. 4.

