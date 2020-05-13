I Thought My Career Was Over After 2014 T20 WC Final: Yuvraj
Yuvraj Singh thought his career was over after the 2014 World T20 final against Sri Lanka where he was targeted for his slow knock as India lost the summit clash, the former batsman revealed on Tuesday. Yuvraj had managed a 21-ball 11 before getting out as India crawled to 130/4 in 20 overs, going on to lose the tie by six wickets against the Lankans in Dhaka.
