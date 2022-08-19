‘I Told him, Rahul Why Are You Getting so Aggressive?’- Shoaib Akhtar Recalls Rare Incident Involving Rahul Dravid

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar recalled an incident when legendary India batter Rahul Dravid got angry with him during an IND-PAK match. Dravid, who was known for his very calm and composed nature during his playing days, was involved in an on-field altercation with Akhtar who played the game with a lot of aggression. The duo faced each other many times and Akhtar even called Dravid the toughest batter he bowled against on a couple of occasions.

However, during a high-octane clash between rivals India and Pakistan, Dravid had a heated exchange with Akhtar when he was taking a single on the ball of the legendary pacer and the duo collided.

Akhtar recalled the incident and said that things got heated up after he dismissed Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh in quick succession.

“It was the first time I saw this gentleman of cricket behave… in that match, he wanted to have a word with me. We ran into each other and we collided. Before that, as I ran in to bowl, and before I took my jump, Mohammad Kaif moved away. I did not say anything to him but I was very angry. So, I got him and Yuvraj out,” Akhtar said in a video posted by Star Sports.

The Rawalpindi Express describe the incident and said that the Indian batting maestro got flared up when they both collided on the field.

“We were close to winning that game, and Rahul Dravid ran into me. I told him you run on your side and I will run on mine. Rahul got flared up. I told him ‘Rahul, why are you getting so aggressive? I know the climate is changing but the thing is I can’t understand that tu bhi ladh sakta hai (you too can fight),” he added.



However, Akhtar was in all praise of the current India head coach and called him a gentleman and recalled that his primary focus on that series was to bowl first against India to left an impact on them.

“But it was a one-off thing. Rahul is a gentleman. But coming back to the match, I had bowled really fast in that spell. I made sure that after 2003 WC, I left an impact on the Indian team. It was always in my mind to bowl fast after the 2003 World Cup,” he added.

