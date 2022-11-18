"I Told Myself That I Will Never Again Play Football in my Life': Washington Sundar Opens up on Old Injury

Young India spinner Washington Sundar opened up on his shoulder injury which sustained during his stint with Lancashire. In the past couple of years, Sundar has sustained numerous injuries which kept him out of the action. Earlier, this year he was signed by Lancashire where he injured his shoulder during fielding while playing Royal One Day Cup match.

However, the 23-year-old said that playing at Lancashire helped him understand his game well and boosted his confidence.

“I spent a lot of time at the NCA, as I worked on my shoulder after I injured it playing for Lancashire, where the stint was amazing. I worked on my body and skills as well. Playing at Lancashire gave me lot of experience and made me understand about my own self and my game as well. So, it was great couple of months over there. Right now, I am very excited for this series," Washington told broadcasters on the sidelines of rain causing delay in the start of the first T20I.

The first t20I match between India and New Zealand was abandoned due to persistent rain. The players got involved in an indoor game of football but Sundar didn’t look interested in that as he stood away from it.

The spinner said he has made a pact that he will never play football and also revealed the reason behind that.

“It was a weird accident that happened five or six years ago. Before a very important tour, I was playing football and broke my ankle. I told myself that I will never again play football in my life! There are so many things to do other than just play football. I could run, do some sprints, spend a lot of time doing some mobility, unlock my hips, shoulder and all that."

Meanwhile, Sundar is excited to play in New Zealand as he has been enjoying his time in the country so far.

“New Zealand is probably one of my most favourite and beautiful countries for me. The people here are very friendly and sweet, to be honest. It’s great for me to be here, especially making my comeback through this tour and very excited for it. Ever since we came here, spent a lot of time walking on the streets, going to different restaurants nearby. The coffee here has been amazing. We get a lot of privacy over here and get to do whatever we want," he added.

