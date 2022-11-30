'I Tried to Copy AB de Villiers, Tried to Look And Play Like Him': Pakistan Captain Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said that he tried to copy his ideal AB de Villiers as he opened up on his admiration for the legendary South Africa batter. Babar has emerged as one of the best batters in recent times as he is the only player in world cricket at the moment who is ranked in the top 10 listings of batters in all three formats.

In a conversation with former England captain Nasser Hussain in a video posted by PCB, Babar called De Villiers his role model and said he tried to replicate his shots in the net session.

“To be honest, My role model is AB de Villiers. I love him. The way he has played, the way he played his shots. I saw him on the TV and the very next day, I tried his shots in the nets. I tried to copy AB de Villiers, tried to look and play like him. He is my idol,” Babar Azam said.

Nasser Hussain interviews Babar Azam ahead of the start of Pakistan vs England Test series 🎙️#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/lo3AvT7UMZ— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 29, 2022

De Villiers announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in November 2021. His ability to play unconventional shots across the ground made him hugely popular across the globe. The legendary batter was famously known as Mr 360 degree for his exciting talent.

Babar will lead the Pakistan team in the upcoming three-match Test series against England. The prolific batter welcomed the English team and assured that the players will enjoy the hospitality in Pakistan.

“Yes, we are looking forward to the series. First of all, I welcome the England team here (in Pakistan). I think a few boys have already represented the side in the T20 squad and there are a few new faces, so I think they should enjoy a lot. Enjoy the conditions, and enjoy the hospitality in Pakistan. We are certainly looking forward to the series and everyone wants to play good cricket!” said Babar in an interview with Nasser.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan captain has been going through a lean patch with the bat as he scored just one-half century in the recently concluded T20 World Cup where his team lost to England in the final.

Babar will hope to regain his form as the home conditions are expected to work in his favour for the Test series.

