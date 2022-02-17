I tried to not give them room to free their arms: Ravi Bishnoi

Kolkata: Young India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi says he just focussed on bowling stump to stump and not give any room to the West Indies power-hitters to free their arms during his dream debut in the opening T20I here.

Bishnoi snapped up two wickets for 17 runs in his quota of four overs in his maiden international match on Wednesday as India registered a six-wicket win over West Indies to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

“The planning was to bowl on right line and length, the plan was not to give the batters much room because if they are able to free their arms then they can hit hard," Bishnoi told fellow leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in a video posted by BCCI.

“They are one of the best T20 sides, so I just tried to bowl stump to stumps and not give room and in the process I ended up bowling 5-6 wides as well."

Handed the India cap by Chahal, the 21-year-old dismissed Roston Chase and Rovman Powell in one over to derail the West Indies in the middle overs.

“Everyone has a dream of playing for India. I was excited and nervous when I came to the practice as there are so many seniors but I felt really good when Rahul (Dravid) sir welcomed me," said Bishnoi.

“I enjoyed myself with my seniors during the practice sessions. I have to learn a lot and I will strive to do my best for the team."

His exploits also earned him the Player of the Match Award on Wednesday.

