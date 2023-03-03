'I Trust Rachael And Her Judgement': Gujarat Skipper Beth Mooney Depends on Opening Partner Haynes' Inputs

Gujarat Giants’ captain Beth Mooney does not have a lot of experience as a leader but with former opening partner Rachael Haynes as the head coach to support her, she is confident of pulling off something special during inaugural edition of Women’s Premier League.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind. I’ve only been here for 36 hours," revealed Mooney to the media on Friday evening ahead of the team’s first match on Saturday, against the Mumbai Indians.

“I met the coaching staff and the players. Everyone’s very excited to get going. I am absolutely thrilled and pumped to be here and be a part of the first game," said Mooney, who played a match-winning knock for Australia in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa.

Despite having less experience as a leader in the WBBL, Mooney said she puts her trust in the head coach Rachael Haynes.

“It’s (captaincy) certainly wasn’t something that was on my radar. When I got bid on in the auction I was happy to be a part of it and get picked up by a team.

“I know Rachael Haynes quite well and to be able to work with her pretty closely, she is in her first ever job as a head coach. I haven’t done a lot of captaincy recently but I did a fair bit of it when I was a lot younger. I have got a little bit of experience and I trust Rachael and her judgement and I was more than happy to help her out,” she added.

Mooney said she wants the players to showcase what women’s cricket can do to the world.

“I have had a run through the squad with Rachael (Haynes), Mithali (Raj) and Noosh (Nooshin Al Khadeer). We have got a very exciting and skilled group. I’m looking forward to seeing the girls showcase their skills and show the world what women’s cricket can actually do," Mooney said.

