I Used to Follow Shahid Afridi and Anil Kumble a Lot: Rashid Khan

Rashid added that he followed quick legspinners like Anil Kumble and Shahid Afridi growing up

Cricketnext Staff |June 10, 2020, 9:34 AM IST
I Used to Follow Shahid Afridi and Anil Kumble a Lot: Rashid Khan

Never pitch the ball up, confuse them with variations. That's Rashid Khan's strategy when bowling to big-hitting batsmen especially from West Indies, the legspinner revealed in an Instagram chat with Yuzvendra Chahal.

"Never pitch the ball up; they would clear boundaries with ease. I try to bowl back of a length to them. I try to take them to the back foot. They need to be confused, bowl them wrong uns', leg spinners and mix it up. I never bowl full to them. You need to bowl back of a length," said the Afghanistan spinner.

Rashid added that he followed quick legspinners like Anil Kumble and Shahid Afridi growing up as an aspiring spinner.

"I used to follow Anil Kumble, Shahid Afridi a lot. I always liked bowling at a fast pace. I have a quick run up also," he said.

Rashid picked Rishabh Pant as a tough batsman to bowl to, saying the left-handed batsman has all the shots in the book.

The Afghan spinner had faced Pant in an Under-19 tri-series in 2015 at the Jadavpur University second campus ground in Kolkata ahead of Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh in 2016.

"He hit three sixes in a row and in the fourth ball he mis-timed but only to be dropped at short midwicket. Our bowler looked helpless and put his hands on his head, yelling in Pashto, 'now what do I do get him out?'," Rashid recalled.

"He has every shot in the book and is one batsman who is very tough to bowl to. I remember bowling to him at a ground in Kolkata in the U-19 tri-series."

Rashid, one of the star bowlers for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, said he hardly enjoyed bowling in Chahal's IPL home ground - M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore.

ALSO READ: Need to Play More Ranji Matches to Break Into Test Team: Chahal

"When I come to Bangalore, I have so many things in my mind. Hopefully I get a spin-friendly wicket (as the ground is small). It's difficult for me to bowl in Bangalore," he said.

Rashid and Chahal also made their combined India-Afghanistan ODI XI, featuring four Afghanistan players.

The XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rahmat Shah, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya/Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan/Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

