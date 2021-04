I Used To Watch A Lot Of Valentino Rossi: Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna made a brilliant debut in international cricket and impressed everyone with his pace, bounce and accuracy. He returned with the best figures by an Indian bowler on ODI debut in history in the series opener in Pune. ‘Speed’ has always inspired the Karnataka fast bowler who stated that MotoGP racer Valentino Rossi played a massive role in motivating him to be a fast bowler.

Krishna took to cycling at a very young age and a lot of his methods and mannerisms were inspired by Rossi.

“I used to cycle a lot because our road was a dead end. So, I used to come down the lane. I used to watch a lot of Valentino Rossi back then, so I had followed him a lot. Maybe that’s where the speed factor came in because I was, you know, seeing him go so fast. It’s so much of speed. So that’s where my liking for speed came into existence,” said Krishna.

Rossi is one of the greatest motorcycle racers of all time. The Italian has won nine Grand Prix World Championships to his name – seven of which are in the premier class.

After a fine debut, Krishna gave a good performance in the second ODI too picking two wickets for 58 runs in his 10 overs in a very high scoring encounter. He was the only Indian bowler whose economy rate was under 6 in an over.

Krishna had left a big impression on Virat Kohli a few years back with his ability to generate extra pace and extract bounce from the most placid of wickets. He did not let his captain down in his first outing in the blue jersey on Tuesday.

Krishna has picked 87 wickets in 50 List A games at an average of 22.77 and strike rate of 26.1 including a best of 6-33.

He was in fine form with the ball in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy where he bagged 14 wickets in 7 matches at a strike rate of 24 and economy rate of 5.44.