'I Wake Up Each Day Stronger than Before': T Natarajan Recovering Well from Knee Injury

India’s latest pace sensation, T Natarajan, who had impressed in the series against Australia, had to sit out in the one against England due to a knee injury. Now the Tamil Nadu pacer has gone through a surgery and is recovering well, that had kept him out of the IPL 2021 too. The surgery was done in April.

The left-armer shared a video of him undergoing rehabilitation at home. “I wake up each day stronger than before !! #Rehab #Progress,” Natarajan captioned the post on Instagram.

Natarajan has had a dream start to his international career. In Australia, he made his debut in all three formats for Team India. In two ODIs, he has picked three wickets, while in four T20Is he has seven scalps. In Tests, he has three wickets from a solitary match he has played. As far as the IPL is concerned, in the 24 matches he has played, he has managed to pick 24 wickets.

It was during the 2020 season where he impressed the national selectors. In the 16 matches he played for SRH, he picked as many wickets. This year, he played two matches and picked two wickets.

Meanwhile, Team India is slated to tour England in the summer. Simultaneously, a limited-overs series will be held against Sri Lanka and Natarajan is expected to be a part of that series. The team will play five T20Is and three ODIs in Emerald Island.

On the other hand, Test specialist Hanuma Vihari is looking to make a mark in the Tests that are coming up. “I am trying to prepare in the best way possible for the WTC Final and the England series. It’s going to be interesting and exciting as well for all the Indian fans because it’s the first edition of the WTC. We are in the finals and we are playing New Zealand, which is going to be challenging in these conditions, we all know that, but the Indian team can do outstanding things,” Vihari told India Today.

