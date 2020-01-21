Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 19 - 23 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe

358 (148.0)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

167/2 (59.0)

Sri Lanka trail by 191 runs, MIN. 47.2 Overs Left Today
Concluded

BBL, 2019/20 Match 47, Docklands Stadium, Melbourne, 21 January, 2020

2ND INN

Hobart Hurricanes

190/3 (20.0)

Hobart Hurricanes
v/s
Melbourne Renegades
Melbourne Renegades*

186/4 (20.0)

Hobart Hurricanes beat Melbourne Renegades by 4 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

19 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

24 Jan, 202012:20 IST

4th Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20: PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Lahore

24 Jan, 202019:00 IST

I Want To Cement Myself in The Australian Team Again: Josh Hazlewood

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who has not played a T20 for his country since the World T20 in 2016 has said that he wants to cement his place in the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup later this year.

Hazlewood has not gotten a consistent run of games in white-ball cricket for a while now, not having played 10 matches without a Test being thrown in between. But Australia has a busy period of white ball cricket coming up, something Hazlewood hopes he can use to get momentum on his side.

"You don't often get that period of white-ball cricket in a row," Hazlewood told the Australian Associated Press.

"I want to try and get back in the team and cement myself in there. It's been a while since those periods.

"But it absolutely helps (playing chunks of white-ball cricket). You get in the rhythm of playing that format. Whether it's one-day or T20, it's a lot different to Test cricket.

"A couple of years ago, I was really entrenched in the team. I guess through resting after a Test series and not playing one-day series, you give other people opportunities.

"Then it's hard to force your way back in sometimes. It's certainly a goal (to play in the World Cup)."

Australia are focused on putting up a good performance in the T20 World Cup which will be held on home soil. All three of their frontline fast bowlers – Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc – were taken on last week's tour of India to give them enough match practice before the tournament.

"There are still some tight turnarounds and, when you bust yourself playing Tests, it's sometimes very easy to say, 'I'll miss this series and get ready for the next one'," Hazlewood said.

"But the next one is after another Test series and then it's just a flow-on effect that keeps happening."

Australian cricket teamhazlewoodJosh HazlewoodMitchell StarcPat Cummins

