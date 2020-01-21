I Want To Cement Myself in The Australian Team Again: Josh Hazlewood
Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who has not played a T20 for his country since the World T20 in 2016 has said that he wants to cement his place in the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup later this year.
I Want To Cement Myself in The Australian Team Again: Josh Hazlewood
Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who has not played a T20 for his country since the World T20 in 2016 has said that he wants to cement his place in the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup later this year.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020
IND v NZAuckland
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020
ENG v SAJohannesburg
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020
BAN v PAKLahore All Fixtures
Team Rankings