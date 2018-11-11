I Want to Give my 100% in Game Against Pakistan, Says Smriti Mandhana

Loading...
The stylish left-hander, however, doesn't want to take the burden of her failure to India's next match against their arch-rivals Pakistan and wants to bat with a free mindset.
“I want to give my 100 percent in every match, that’s the only aim I have. Because if I think about expectations, I won’t be able to perform, which I didn’t do in the last match. So it’s better for me not to put pressure on myself and just enjoy the game,” she said ahead of the second match in Guyana.
India rode on Harmanpreet's lightning-quick 51-ball 103 and Jemimah Rodrigues's well-crafted 59 to defeat New Zealand by 34 runs in a Group B encounter.
Apart from her personal performance, Mandhana feels India could have been more disciplined in the bowling department.
“From every win, we have to take our points out. The Powerplay – I don’t think we got the kind of start we expect our batters to give,” she said. “Personally, I didn’t bat the way I do.
“From the bowlers’ point of view, we could have restricted them below 150 (New Zealand scored 160/9 in reply to India’s 194/5) – that would have been great for us. Those are the things we’ll be working on in our next game.”
Pakistan might have lost their opening match to Australia but they have beaten India in the 2012 and 2016 Women's World T20s. India are ranked No. 5, Pakistan are placed at No. 7.
“We have done our research on the Pakistan team, but there’s no single player, we have done research on all 15 players. So the way we played yesterday (against New Zealand), we’d like to put up the same show tomorrow,” said Mandhana.
The 22-year-old also said that those of a couple of practice games (one unofficial and two official) have helped Indian players to acclimatised to the conditions in the Caribbean.
“We came quite early to the West Indies, and we played three warm-up matches before getting into the last game. All the batters and bowlers know the conditions really well, and I think we have acclimatised to the conditions really well,” she said.
“Before coming to the World T20, we discussed that we have to take it one match at a time. Yesterday was a good win for us, but it’s the past now. We cannot really think about it.”
Talking about Harmanpreet, who was cramping during her innings in the game against New Zealand, Mandhana said there's nothing to worry about as the Indian skipper is fit and ready to go for the next match.
Harmanpreet KaurICC Women's WT20 2018ICC Womens World T20 2018ICC WWT20India Women's World Cup 2018Jemimah Rodriguessmriti mandhanaWomen's World T20 2018Women's WT20
First Published: November 11, 2018, 11:29 AM IST