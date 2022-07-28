'I Wanted Only One More Over': Shubman Gill Rues Missing Maiden Hundred Due to Rain Interruption

Having been criticised for throwing away solid starts in his first two innings of the West Indies ODI series, young India batter Shubman Gill nearly came close to making it big in the third and final match on Wednesday.

Also Read: India Complete 3-0 Clean Sweep

However, the rain gods had other plans as with just two runs separating him from what would have been a maiden international century, Gill had to take a long walk to the Indian dressing room with the India innings halted by rain right after the end of 36th over in Port of Spain.

India were 225/3 then and Gill didn’t get a chance to bat again with the overs reduced and West Indies’ target revised to 257 in 35 overs as per the DLS.

“Was hoping to get a hundred, but that (rain) was not under my control,” Gill said after the match as he was announced as player of the match and the series which India won 3-0.

“(I) was very disappointed how I got out in the first two ODIs. I tried to play according to the ball and let the instincts take over. I wanted only one more over, was hoping for that,” he added.

Gill said the pitch was perfect for batting across the three matches but the ball started gripping more after 30 overs. “The wicket played fantastically in all the three games. The ball was gripping a bit after 30 overs. Happy with my performance,” the 22-year-old said.

Also Read: Bairstow And Moeen Star as England Beat South Africa by 41 Runs

Chasing 258, West Indies were bowled out for 137 in 26 overs with legspinner taking four wickets. Fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur chipped in with a couple of wickets each while Axar Patel and Prasidh Krishna took a wicket each.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led side thus completed a 3-0 clean sweep.

The two teams have little time to rest as from Friday. they will lock horns again in a five-match T20I series with the final two games scheduled to be held in Florida.

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here