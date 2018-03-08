I Was Axed for Backing Virat Kohli in 2008: Former Chief Selector Dilip Vengsarkar

Speaking at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday, Vengsarkar revealed that former India skipper MS Dhoni and coach Gary Kirsten were not in favour of Virat Kohli as they weren't aware of his batting credentials. But Vengsarkar claimed that he insisted upon having Kohli in the team for the Sri Lanka ODI series back then.
"Virat opened the innings against West Indies who had a few Test cricketers in their ranks, but we had none and in that match, Virat scored 123*. I felt that we should play this guy in the senior team. I felt this was an ideal situation to include Kohli in the squad. Although the other four selectors agreed with my decision, coach Gary Kirsten and skipper MS Dhoni were reluctant as they had not seen much of Kohli," Vengsarkar said.
"I told them that I have seen him and we have to include him in the team. I knew that they were keen on keeping S Badrinath in the team because he was a Chennai Super Kings player. If Kohli would have come in, Badrinath would have been dropped," he added.
Versarkar also trained his guns at former BCCI chief N Srinivasan and said that it was because of him that he lost his job. According to Vengsarkar, Srinivasan wanted Badrinath in the team and when the former chief selector didn't budge from his stand, he was asked to pack up his bags.
"N Srinivasan was the BCCI treasurer at that time. He was upset that Badrinath was dropped because he was their (state and IPL team) player. He asked me on what basis Badrinath was axed, and I explained that I had been on the Emerging Players tour to Australia where I saw Virat, who is an exceptional player and that is why he is in the team. Srinivasan argued that Badrinath has scored over 800 runs for Tamil Nadu." Vengsarkar said.
"I told him that he will get his chance. He then asked, 'When will he get his chance? He is already 29 now'. I told him he will get his chance but I can't tell you when. The very next day, he took Srikkanth to then BCCI president Sharad Pawar and that was the end of my selection tenure," the former selector added.
