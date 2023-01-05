'I was Devastated'- Shreyas Iyer Recalls The Moment When He Received Rishabh Pant's Accident News

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer has said that he was left devastated when he first came to know about his friend and fellow cricketer Rishabh Pant’s accident. In an interaction with Times of India, Iyer said that he came to know about the accident from his friends and was shocked to see the pictures. However, he is happy that Pant is safe and hoping to play with him soon.

“I got a message from friends and was devastated. Especially when I saw the pictures. I am just glad that he is safe now. I just hope he recovers fast so that I can play with him soon," said Iyer.

Rishabh Pant is currently under treatment in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai. He was airlifted yesterday (January 4) from Dehradun where he was admitted after the car accident on December 30. Pant had sustained multiple injuries including two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and had also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and suffered abrasion injuries on his back. While he responded well to the treatment in Max, Dehradun, the BCCI decided to airlift him to Mumbai for further treatment of his ligament injury in the knee.

On the other side, Iyer is currently in Mumbai, spending time with his family and taking practice sessions in Thane. He was last seen in action in the Test series against Bangladesh wherein he and Ravichandran Ashwin made India win the second Test from a precarious situation.

Recalling the same, he told TOI, “I was already there, but when I saw Axar getting out, I was dejected. I realized how tough things will be. I saw Ashwin walk in with confidence and he came and gave me a fist bump, and said, “We’ll do it, Machi. don’t worry.

I always love Ashwin’s confidence. Whenever he comes in, he starts off with a bang. The first ball he faces, it’s from the middle of his bat. From the other end, you derive confidence from his approach.

He is so experienced and is one of the best readers of the game. We have also batted a lot together in the IPL for Delhi Capitals. There was a game against Mumbai Indians in Sharjah where we were in trouble and he came in and started off confidently."

It is to be noted that both Pant and Iyer were last seen together during the Bangladesh Test series which India won 2-0.

