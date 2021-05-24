'I Was Happy When Virat Kohli Sledged Me,' Says Suryakumar Yadav. Find Out Why

India and Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav recalled his on field ‘stare’ battle with Virat Kohli during an IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, saying he was happy to have been sledged by Kohli. Chasing 165, Suryakumar Yadav slammed an unbeaten 79 to help MI win a tight contest. During the innings, Kohli tried to rough up Suryakumar with plenty of chatter, but the batsman was unmoved.

“It’s not just me, he goes hard at any batsman batting against him,” Suryakumar Yadav said about Kohli in a live chat on Mumbai Indians’ Instagram handle..

“I was happy that he sledged me. It means even Kohli knew that if I bat on, we will win the match and if they got my wicket, then maybe they could slow us down and create a chance to win.”

Suryakumar said the staring was a heat of the moment thing, and said he respected Kohli.

“I am a cool and calm customer on the pitch, so I don’t get into these rivalries. But there was that moment in Abu Dhabi, so I guess that can go down as one,” he said.

Suryakumar broke into the Indian team on the back of some superb performance in IPL 2020. In an Instagram chat with his fans recently, he called Kohli an inspiration and MS Dhoni a ‘legend’.

When asked about his favourite moment so far in his career, the cricketer chose his debut game against England where he smashed Jofra Archer over fine leg in his very first ball in international cricket.

