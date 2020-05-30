Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

I Was Just Trying to Upset Him: Ishant Sharma on Mocking Steve Smith's Expressions

Ishant said the intention behind him making that face was to make Smith upset in any way possible, adding that he was swayed by his emotions.

Cricketnext Staff |May 30, 2020, 4:03 PM IST
India pacer Ishant Sharma has finally spoken about the time he mocked Australia batsman Steve Smith's facial expressions, an incident that saw him become an unintentional viral sensation.

"It was a close game, people tend to do things when swayed by emotions, you do anything to upset the batsman, whatever I could do to upset him, I did that. Smith upsets the bowlers a lot, we know if we dismissed him then we could go on to win the match," Ishant told opening batsman Mayank Agarwal on "Open Nets with Mayank" on bcci.tv.

"I was just trying to upset him and was thinking how to do it, I was just trying to get him out of his comfort zone. I was trying to make him uncomfortable," he added.

Ishant further added that India skipper Virat Kohli had no issues with the incident at all, adding that Kohli's brief to bowlers is to do what they must as long as they don't have to serve a ban afterwards.

"Virat is an aggressive captain, he loves it whenever you show aggression, he said nothing. He always says do whatever you want to but make sure you don't get banned."

However, Ishant said he probably would not do the same thing to Smith when India tour Australia later this year.

"I am at a stage where I am looking to enjoy my cricket, I am enjoying my cricket, I am more focused to take wickets and win the match for India."

