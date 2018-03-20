I Was Mentally Prepared for Challenges, Says Washington Sundar

In an interview with Times of India, Washington said that he never expected to win the award, and just wanted to continue to do well. He also touched upon the fact that finger-spinners can be as effective as wrist-spinners in the limited-overs formats.
“I had the belief that I would get another opportunity (after the Lanka T20Is at home). I was mentally prepared for everything. But I never expected to end up with the Man-of-the-Series award. I started off well in the first two games and I just wanted to carry forward the momentum.
“Wrist spinners are magical. However, I feel finger spinners can be as effective as left-arm and wrist spinners. Most teams prefer left-armers or leg-spinners, especially in the shorter versions. But I feel even off-spinners can be as effective as the other two provided they are proactive. If you can double-guess the batsman and be one up on the mind-set every ball, then you can be good. Sometimes, an off-spinners’ classical delivery with a bit of loop and turn might not suit this format. Off-spinners certainly need to do a lot of homework before every game, Washington said.
Now with the IPL coming up, Washington is limbering up to play under the captaincy of Virat Kohli at RCB. The 18-year-old hopes to keep doing well in that tournament too. “If people say I have set a standard, then I should be looking to go higher. I’m really excited to play under Kohli. He is a legend and has been truly inspiring. The challenge will be to overcome all the analysis that’s been done. I have always admired Vettori’s bowling. It will be different working with him - he is a modern-day coach who knows the current generation of cricketers. I’m looking forward to it.
The off-spinner bowled well in tandem with Yuzvendra Chahal in the Nidahas Trophy, and will now partner the latter at RCB too. With this variety in the attack, Washington hopes to deliver for the team.
“It will be exciting to bowl alongside him. Ours is a good combination. He is a leg-spinner and I turn the ball other way. It gives a variety to the attack. We are accurate and have been wicket-takers. If we can take at least four wickets for our team per match, it will great,” he concluded.
First Published: March 20, 2018, 10:32 AM IST