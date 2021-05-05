I Was Nervous Before Meeting AB de Villiers And Virat Kohli: Rajat Patidar

Since its inception in 2008, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has lived up to its motto, ‘Talent meets opportunity’. Every year, a handful of youngsters introduce themselves to the cricket fraternity through their exemplary performance in the tournament and make a case for themselves to be included in their respective national sides.

The now-postponed 14th edition of the T20 Extravaganza saw the top-order batsman Rajat Patidar making his debut in IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). It was nothing less than a dream for the Indian rookie as he got an opportunity to bat alongside the batting greats, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Glenn Maxwell.

In an interview with the Bangalore outfit, Patidar spoke about his stint in IPL 2021 saying that RCB was always his favorite IPL team and he will always cherish the memories of batting with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

“RCB has always been my favorite team because of AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. Luckily, I got a chance to play with them. I was nervous before meeting them, but I liked it a lot after coming here,” Patidar said during the interview with RCB.

Further in the interaction, the 27-year-old revealed that he initially started his career as a spin bowler but it was his coach that recognized his talent as a batsman and directed him to work his charm with the willow rather than focusing on his abilities with the ball.

When asked about what inspired him to play cricket, Patidar reckoned that he started enjoying the game just because of the former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar and is a big fan of him. “At that time, there was just one name – Sachin Tendulkar. It all started because of him. And then slowly, when I started playing, I started following others like Rahul Dravid, and, from the current lot, I like Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli a lot,” he said.

