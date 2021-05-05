- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 33 - 6 May, ThuUp Next
RCB
PBKS
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 34 - 7 May, FriUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
I Was Nervous Before Meeting AB de Villiers And Virat Kohli: Rajat Patidar
During an interview, Rajat Patidar revealed he initially started his career as a spin bowler but it was his coach that recognized his talent as a batsman.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 5, 2021, 9:07 PM IST
Since its inception in 2008, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has lived up to its motto, ‘Talent meets opportunity’. Every year, a handful of youngsters introduce themselves to the cricket fraternity through their exemplary performance in the tournament and make a case for themselves to be included in their respective national sides.
The now-postponed 14th edition of the T20 Extravaganza saw the top-order batsman Rajat Patidar making his debut in IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). It was nothing less than a dream for the Indian rookie as he got an opportunity to bat alongside the batting greats, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Glenn Maxwell.
In an interview with the Bangalore outfit, Patidar spoke about his stint in IPL 2021 saying that RCB was always his favorite IPL team and he will always cherish the memories of batting with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.
“RCB has always been my favorite team because of AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. Luckily, I got a chance to play with them. I was nervous before meeting them, but I liked it a lot after coming here,” Patidar said during the interview with RCB.
Further in the interaction, the 27-year-old revealed that he initially started his career as a spin bowler but it was his coach that recognized his talent as a batsman and directed him to work his charm with the willow rather than focusing on his abilities with the ball.
When asked about what inspired him to play cricket, Patidar reckoned that he started enjoying the game just because of the former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar and is a big fan of him. “At that time, there was just one name – Sachin Tendulkar. It all started because of him. And then slowly, when I started playing, I started following others like Rahul Dravid, and, from the current lot, I like Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli a lot,” he said.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RR vs CSK, IPL, 202105 May Wednesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RCB vs PBKS, IPL, 202106 May Thursday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs CSK, IPL, 202107 May Friday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
KKR vs DC, IPL, 202108 May Saturday 15:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
RR vs MI, IPL, 202108 May Saturday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Complete Schedule