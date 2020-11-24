- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
I was Provoked to Use Drugs But Always Refused it, Says Shoaib Akhtar
Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that he was provoked to take drugs many times in his career to enhance his performance but he always refused such advances.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 24, 2020, 5:54 PM IST
Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that he was provoked to take drugs many times in his career to enhance his performance but he always refused such advances. Akhtar was one of the fastest bowlers of his time who also holds the record for delivering the fastest ball ever in international cricket at a speed of over 100 mph. He advised the young cricketers to not indulge in foul practices such as the consumption of banned drugs, which can derail their career.
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA FULL COVERAGE | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA SCHEDULE
“When I started playing cricket I was told you can’t bowl fast and to achieve a good speed of 100 kmph I will have to use drugs. But I have always refused to do so,” Akhtar was quoted saying by APP, while addressing the annual drug burning ceremony organized by Anti-Narcotics Forces (ANF) of Pakistan.
Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma Could Miss Entire Australia Test Series - Report
Akhtar, popularly known as the Rawalpindi Express, stopped short of naming “a world class Pakistani cricketer” whose career, he said, was destroyed just because of the consumption of illegal drugs. He also gave the example of Mohammad Amir, who was involved in a spot-fixing case, which led him to a five-year ban and spent three months in jail.
Urging the youth to participate in healthy activities, Akhtar asked them to follow in the footsteps of Pakistan Prime Minister and former cricketer Imran Khan, who goes for morning walks.
Akhtar also tweeted his message while expressing gratitude to be invited as the guest at the event. “It was my honor being the speaker/guest of honor at the symbolic drug burning ceremony by the Anti-Narcotics Force of Pakistan. ANF is making efforts to the best of its capacity & resources for a drug free Pakistan. Play sports, work out & do healthy activities for a bright future,” he wrote.
It was my honor being the speaker/guest of honor at the symbolic drug burning ceremony by Anti Narcotics Force of Pakistan.
ANF is making efforts to the best of its capacity & resources for a drug free Pakistan.
Play sports, work out & do healthy activities for a bright future. pic.twitter.com/4nhsZCC6lA
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 23, 2020
The ceremony organised at DHA Valley was attended by prominent state officials, including Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Federal Minister of Narcotics Control. The ANF has this year launched “Anti-Drug Campaigns” in various cities across the country, especially focusing on educational institutions
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking