'I Was Slightly Surprised': Sanjay Bangar Thinks a Technical Flaw is Hindering Talented India Opener From Playing Attacking Shots

Promising top-order batter Ruturaj Gaikwad is hoping to translate his IPL form into national colours but so far, his attempts have been futile. The opening batter has managed just 63 runs across five T20Is he’s played so far for India and time is running out for the Chennai Super Kings star with Ishan Kishan putting up impressive scores to march ahead in the race for the third opener.

India vs South Africa 2022: Schedule | News | Photos

Sanjay Bangar, a former India allrounder and batting coach, feels that Gaikwad should be given a long rope but has observed a technical glitch in his batting which he thinks is hindering his progress.

“I feel in the batting, Ruturaj Gaikwad should be given one more opportunity although I was slightly surprised with the length of his stride. Was it necessary? I think it might have been a predetermined attempt from him,” Bangar said on Star Sports.

Also Read: ‘Last Time I Got Really Excited at Seeing an Indian Player Was Sachin Tendulkar’

Gaikwad got the start in the first T20I against South Africa in Delhi but failed to convert it into something substantial as he was out for a 15-ball 23. In the second contest though he lasted just four deliveries for one run and was dismissed in the first over itself.

On the other hand, Ishan has scored 76 and 34 in the two innings.

Bangar then explained why a big stride could potentially be hampering Gaikwad from playing attacking shots. “You cannot play an attacking shot if you take such a big stride because all your weight is on the back foot, and that is why he sliced the ball and it went towards point. The Indian team has a lot of expectations from Ruturaj Gaikwad, they see him as a future top-order batter, so his performance will certainly come under the microscope,” he said.

India trail 0-2 in the five-match T20I series against South Africa and need to win tonight’s contest to keep the series alive.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here