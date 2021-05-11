I Was Suffering From Mental Pressure: Pakistan Pace Ace Mohammad Amir

Former Pakistan pace ace and one of the most promising talents in the world Mohammad Amir had a career marred with controversy and finally called it quits last year after not getting the respect he deserved from the team management. Amir picked 119 wickets in 36 Tests for Pakistan at an average of 30.47 and strike rate of 64. He retired from international cricket in December 2020 when he was just 28 and largely blamed the head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis for his sudden and surprising decision.

Amar cited the lack of respect from the team management as the major reason for his early exit from international cricket. He added that it was a tough call to stop playing cricket for Pakistan but was left with no other option.

“Retiring from playing for your beloved country isn’t an easy step to take. I thought a lot about this decision, I spoke to those close to me and only then did I reach this decision. If I go into all of the details and re-open all those chapters then it will get very ugly. I hope that our players, especially the youngsters in future don’t have to face what I had to face as I don’t want our younger players to get disheartened and have to sacrifice their careers like I did,” said Amir.

“What matters most to me is respect and I felt that I wasn’t getting the respect I deserved and that’s why I took the decision to retire. The people in charge of Pakistan cricket have their job to do, they have their responsibilities and have their decisions to make, and I have my career to continue and look forward to, so we all should move on, as right now I am happy with my life.”

Amir stated that he was subjected to a lot of mental harassment and there was a massive communication gap between him and the team management which affected his mental health and performance.

“Yes, I was suffering from mental pressure, and I would be very surprised if I was the only one who has gone through this. Some players are too frightened to do anything about it or speak up about it because there are a lot of things which are outside the control of players. If the team management isn’t giving a player any respect, then that is going to affect the player,” said Amir.

“When there is a communication gap between the team management and the players then things will head in the wrong direction. There was a big communication gap between the management and I, and this was very badly handled and really affected me and my mental health,” he added.

Amir also represented Pakistan in 61 ODIs and 50 T20Is in which he returned with 81 and 59 wickets respectively.

