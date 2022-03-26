'I Was Surprised with His Pace': RCB captain Faf du Plessis Lavishes praise on Young Paceman

The Royal Challengers Bangalore kick start their campaign in the 2022 Indian Premier League against Punjab Kings on Sunday, March 27. Their season opening game also marks the beginning of a new era for the RCB, as the team will be led by South Africa’s Faf du Plessis. The Proteas star was appointed as the new skipper of the Bengaluru-based outfit last month and takes over from Virat Kohli.

Earlier this week, the RCB squad took part in an intra-squad match that saw the newly appointed skipper along with Dinesh Karthik among other first-teamers in action. Following the game, Faf du Plessis was in high praise for pacer Akash Deep. He said the 25-year-old’s pace was extremely good and it inspires faith in the bowling attack when the youngsters step up.

In that match, where more than 200 runs were scored in both the innings, captain du Plessis also praised veteran Karthik. “DK (Karthik) was really good but I was impressed the most with Akash Deep. He was excellent with the new ball, bowled very good hard lengths,” he said in a video shared by RCB on Twitter.

“I was surprised by his pace as well. It is very pleasing for us to have young fast bowlers stepping up,” Faf du Plessis added.

A high-scoring, last over thriller in our first practice match, and we saw some scintillating performances from our boys. Watch @kreditbee presents Bold Diaries to find out more details.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 pic.twitter.com/JQFa4H3afF— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 25, 2022

Batting first, the Faf du Plessis-led team scored 214 runs in their 20 overs. The South African played a captain’s innings of 76 runs in 40 balls, while wicket-keeper batter Anuj Rawat scored 46 runs from 25 deliveries. West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford also chipped in at the end with a blistering 31-ball 59. Harshal Patel took three wickets, Karn Sharma picked two wickets during this period.

Chasing 215 runs, Harshal Patel’s team did not start well as they lost a couple of wickets early on. Then Suyash Prabhudesai took charge to score 7 runs off 46 balls, Karthik supported him by scoring 49 runs from 21 balls. Their efforts failed to secure a win as Patel’s team could only score 213 runs in 20 overs and lost by one-run. Akash Deep scalped four wickets, while Wanindu Hasaranga and Shahbaz Ahmed picked a wicket each.

The 2022 edition of the IPL begins with an inaugural match between last year’s runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

