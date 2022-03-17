'I Was Very Emotional, Depressed And Shattered': Mohammed Siraj Recalls Conversation With Ravi Shastri After Father's Demise

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj has made a name for himself after making his Test debut for India during the 2020-21 Australia tour. It was a breakthrough tour for Siraj as he led the Indian pace attack in the last Test when senior pacers missed out due to injuries. However, it was not the best time for Siraj in his personal life as he lost his father Mohammed Ghaus to a prolonged lung ailment. It was a tough time for Siraj and he took the tough decision to remain with the Indian team during the tough times as the quarantine rules in Australia would have ruled him out from the series.

Siraj recalled the conversation with then-head coach Ravi Shastri during the tough times when he was feeling shattered.

“When my dad passed away, then Ravi sir supported me. He came up to me and said ‘see Miyan, your dad would have wanted you to take five wickets on this tour. I was very emotional, depressed and shattered. I couldn’t understand what was going on. We were under hard quarantine," Siraj told Boria Majumdar on his show ‘Backstage with Boria’.

Siraj further shared his feelings about what was going through his mind at that time as he was confused about flying back home or staying in Australia.

“I couldn’t figure what to do – should I have flown back home or stay here and fulfill dad’s dream. Then I thought that had I gone back, I would have had to undergo quarantine there as well. So I thought it would be better to continue being in Australia and fulfil my father’s dream. My dad’s dream made me strong during that time. I totally was lost. Due to quarantine rules, being in one room was all we could do. But I still remember, that it was what also made me tough and gave me the strength to deal with everything," he added.

Siraj made his Test debut in the Boxing Day clash at iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground and later in the series he picked his maiden five-wicket haul at The Gabba, Brisbane.

“In Melbourne, when I stepped onto the ground, it felt like a dream. People have always said the Boxing Day Test in MCG is huge, and I was part of it. Being part of it and receiving your Test cap was a dream. I couldn’t measure my emotions and then I kept thinking that had my father been there, how happy he would have been," added Siraj.

