'I Will Kiss Where he is Hurt, he Will be Fine', Cheteshwar Pujara's Daughter has a Magical Remedy to Heal Body Blows

Cheteshwar Pujara was one of the many heroes for India in the last Test against Australia in Brisbane, which the visitors won to seal the Border-Gavaskar series 2-1. Pujara made 56 off 211 balls, his slowest ever Test half-century, holding up one end allowing the likes of Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill to bat freely as India chased a target of 328 on the final day.

Pujara had faced a stiff battle, with Australia's relentless pacers subjecting him to a short ball barrage. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood in particular breathed fire, as Pujara was hit on different parts of the body at least 10 times.

Pujara came out a hero, having batted for more than 1000 balls for the second successive series in Australia. He said he has a big threshold for pain, and explained that he was happy to receive blows on his body rather than risk being dismissed.

"From my early days, I am not in the habit of taking pain- killers. That’s why my threshold to bear pain is pretty high. You play for so long, you get used to getting hit," Pujara told Indian Express.

"I mostly got hit from one end and that too against (Pat) Cummins. There was this crack on the pitch around the short- of-length spot from where the ball would just take off. Cummins has the skill to make the ball rear up from there and make it follow you. In case I took my hand up to defend it, there was a risk that I would glove the ball. Considering the match situation and how we couldn’t afford to lose wickets, I decided to let the ball hit my body."

One injury in particular, where he got hit on the finger, made batting difficult for Pujara.

"It is tough to hold the bat, the grip was slightly loose. So you can’t hit the ball where you want to," he explained.

At the end of it all, though, Pujara was a satisfied man for the second successive tour of Australia.

"That time (2018-19) it was the first win in Australia but this one is really special."

But how did his family react to him being subject to pain?

"When he comes home, I will kiss where he is hurt, he will be fine," was how his two-year-old daughter Aditi reacted.

“That’s what I do to her when she falls, so she believes that a kiss can heal every wound,” Pujara said.