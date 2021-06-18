‘I Will Make it up to Them’: Shafali Verma Reacts After Missing Century by Four Runs on Test Debut

Shafali Verma continues to build her reputation of a next big thing in Indian cricket with a scintillating innings on Test debut. The 17-year-old smashed 96 runs in the ongoing one-off Test against England in Bristol, providing India a solid start.

Shafali belted 13 fours and two sixes during her 152-ball stay and her attempt to reach three figures with a big hit proved her downfall. She skied one from Kate Cross to hand an easy catch to Anya Shrubsole but not before having added 167 runs with her opening partner Smriti Mandhana.

However, her dismissal resulted in a mini collapse with the tourists reduced to 187/5 at the close of play. Earlier, England had declared their first innings at 396/9 with captain Heather Knight making 95 while Sophia Dunkley (74*) and Tammy Beaumont (66) also making significant contributions.

While the chance at hitting three figures in debut innings must have left the youngster slightly disappointed but she has promised more is to come.

“I would like to thank each and everyone of you for your kind words of support and for your wishes. It would not be possible to respond to each message individually. I am proud to be a part of this team and such wonderfully supportive teammates and support staff," Shafali posted on her Twitter handle soon after the end of the second day’s play.

In another tweet, she added, “I know my father, my family, my Association, my team and academy will miss those 4+ runs more than me but I will make it up to them on other occasions. They have all been a huge support!"

India will hope to recover from the mini-collapse when they resume batting on Day 3, still trailing England by 209 runs

