'I Will Score More Runs': Talented India Batter Vows to Win Selectors' Confidence After Asia Cup Snub

The Asia Cup 2022 is one of the highlights of the year. Apart from being a high-profile continental event, it also provides a rare opportunity when India and Pakistan lock horns on the cricket field – a rivalry that has produced numerous memorable contests in the past.

So naturally, missing the bus for such a high-profile event stings. And even more when you are one of the top performers for your team. Ishan Kishan knows the feeling having been excluded from India’s 15-man squad for the Asia Cup that starts later this month.

Ishan is India’s second most run-getter in T20Is so far in 2022 having made 430 from 14 innings. Only Shreyas Iyer has a better return with 449 runs from 14 innings.

The competition for a place in the squad, let alone playing XI, is brutal considering the wealth of talent India have at their disposal these days. It’s all but certain that someone will be left disappointed.

However, at 24, Ishan knows he has plenty of years ahead of him that will present him with several opportunities to become a regular member of the international squad. And despite the snub, he’s keeping a positive mindset.

“I feel that what selectors do is fair,” Ishan told news agency ANI. “They put a lot of thought while selecting players as to who should be given the opportunity and where.”

The wicketkeeper-batter, who is in direct competition for a place in the eleven with another talented cricketer Rishabh Pant, has vowed to work harder and win the selectors’ confidence.

“It is a positive for me because if I am not selected, I will work harder and score more runs. When selectors will have confidence in me, they will obviously keep me in the team,” he said.

India squad for 2022 Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

