THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 2nd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 16 - 20 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

469/9 (162.0)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

287 (99.0)

West Indies need 206 runs to win, MIN. 48.2 Overs Left Today
Live

ECS CYPRUS T10, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 20 July, 2020

1ST INN

Cyprus Moufflons CC *

86/1 (5.4)

Cyprus Moufflons CC
v/s
Amdocs CC
Amdocs CC

Cyprus Moufflons CC elected to bat

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

I Will Stay Fit and Ready, Don't Know What to Expect in the Future: AB de Villiers

AB hung up his boots in 2018 after featuring in 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20s for the Proteas national team.

IANS |July 19, 2020, 10:20 PM IST
Former South African captain AB de Villiers turned the clock back in some style as his half-century powered the Eagles to the gold medal in the 3TC Solidarity Cup in Centurion.

Aiden Markram (70 off 33 balls) and de Villiers (61 off 24 balls) slammed respective half-centuries as Eagles (160/4 in 12 overs) got the better of Kites (138/3) and Kingfishers (113/5) by a comfortable margin.

de Villiers admitted that he felt a bit 'scratchy' early on but soon found the rhythm that saw him hit the ball to all corners of the SuperSport Park.

"I was surprised a few came out of the middle of the bat. I had a few nets leading up to this game, so I wasn't completely cold," de Villiers was quoted as saying by iol.co.za.

"It was scratchy early on, but once I got started it was like riding that bicycle that I missed so badly.

"Honestly, it was just great to be out there. Now that I've started I am definitely going to keep in the mix of practising and try to get that form at the top level of what I can be," he added.

There were reports before the 2019 World Cup that de Villiers was ready to come out of retirement and play in the showpiece event in England and Wales but the move didn't materialise in the end.

Meanwhile, South Africa head coach Mark Boucher had earlier stated that de Villiers would be considered for the national team again only if he shows good form and proves himself to be the 'best man for the job'.

de Villiers, however, remained coy over his potential return and pointed towards the uncertain international cricket calendar in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

"I don't know what to expect to be honest. It has been quite a few months now and nothing really has been properly scheduled yet," de Villiers said.

"Obviously I would just like to get out there and play cricket. There are lots of talks, but in the meantime, I will stay fit in the gym and hit cricket balls. Hopefully the virus moves on and we can get back to as normal as possible in no time."

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
