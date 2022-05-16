'I Wish We Had One More Day, One More Phone Call'-Andrew Symonds' Sister Leaves Moving Note at Crash Site

A day after Andrew Symonds tragic death, more reactions are trickling in even as shocking details of the horrific crash are keeping fans on tenterhooks. It was on Monday that a witness revealed how her partner tried to perform CPR, but it was way too late as the 46-year-old had passed away by then. Then came the details of Symonds’ dogs who refused to leave his side. All in all, it’s getting very hard for his followers and family to keep their temperaments in these hard times. Now, his sister has left a moving note at the crash site where she regretted not talking to her brother one last time.

Symonds’ sister Louise visited the scene of the tragedy on Sunday, placing a handwritten note expressing her sense of loss. “Gone far too soon!” the note read. “Rest in peace Andrew. “I wish we had one more day, one more phone call. “My heart is broken. I will always love you my brother.”

Floral tributes lay at the crash site where Andrew “Roy” Symonds lost his life on Saturday night, outside of Townsville.The letter, penned by his sister, reads “I will always love you my brother” @TheTodayShow pic.twitter.com/Wt3EZGc6Ty— Mia Glover (@miaglover_9) May 15, 2022

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the car crash and they have confirmed there is no evidence of alcohol provided that the cricketer had a troubled past, suspecting the reason he veered from the road as his car spun off.

Australian news channel ‘Channel 9’ reporter Mia Glover told FIVEaa radio on Monday morning she can “see that there’s a lot of brake marks on the road from where his car veered off before it eventually rolled”.

“At this stage police still have no idea why he left the road,” she added.

“One rumour that’s going around by locals is he may have swerved to miss an animal but everything’s under investigation at the moment.”

Earlier one of the witnesses had revealed how cricketer was left with his two dogs who had miraculously survived the crash. Her partner also confirmed he tried to perform CPR. “He was stuck in there, so I tried to pull him out,” he told Nine News. “(I) started doing CPR and checked his pulse but I didn’t get much response.”

