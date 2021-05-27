'I Wondered If I Will Be Able to Play Cricket Again' - R Ashwin Reveals Mindset After Leaving IPL 2021

India and Delhi Capitals offspinner R Ashwin revealed that he wondered if he would be able to play cricket again, when he took a break during IPL 2021 to be with his COVID-19 affected family. Ashwin had left the IPL after multiple members in his family tested positive for the virus. His wife Prithi later revealed that 10 members in his family, including children, were affected.

“Almost everyone from my place had got affected due to COVID. In fact, a few of my cousins also got admitted and were serious and they somehow recovered. I couldn’t sleep for almost 8-9 days,” he revealed in his YouTube channel.

“Since I couldn’t sleep, it was really stressful for me. I was playing matches without getting any sleep. And since I found it really taxing, I had to quit IPL and go home midway. In fact, when I left, around that time, I had thoughts on whether I will be able to play cricket thereafter. But still, I did what was required at that point in time.

“I thought there won’t be any cricket for some time. Even IPL got postponed. In between, when people in my house started recovering, I thought of coming back into the IPL and that’s when IPL was called off.”

Ashwin had played five matches and took only one wicket, but at an impressive economy rate of 7.73, which was not bad given he played a bulk of his matches in batting friendly Mumbai.

Ashwin revealed that he has completed two doses of COVID-19 vaccination.

“I had taken COVAXIN. I completed it two days before the game against SRH. I took it when it was available. Please take your vaccines when it becomes available.”

