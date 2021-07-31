‘I Won't Let Anything Tear Me Down,’ Nitish Rana Vows Comeback After Poor Run in Sri Lanka

India kickstarted the limited-overs tour against Sri Lanka on a rollicking note as they scripted a 2-1 victory in the three-match One Day series. The visitors started the three-match T20I series also on a winning note. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side outclassed Sri Lanka in the first T20 International by 38 runs.

However, the Covid-19 scare hampered India’s winning streak. After Krunal Pandya tested positive for coronavirus, as many as eight other Indian players went into isolation. The same meant India playing with a relatively younger and inexperienced side in the second and third T20I.

Four players including the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Chetan Sakariya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Nitish Rana were handed maiden debut caps. Greater things were expected from India’s young talent, however, the cricket fraternity was left disappointed and unimpressed. Due to a poor performance by the young brigade, India lost the T20I series by 2-0.

Rana, who is a notable personality in India’s domestic circuit and IPL, failed to produce even solitary class innings throughout the Sri Lanka tour. Making his debut for India during the last ODI against the island nation, Rana returned with the figure of 7. In the second and third T20 International, the KKR batsman lost his wicket at 9 and 6 respectively.

After the horrendous performance, the 27-year-old was subjected to a lot of criticism and trolling on social media. The left-handed batsman finally opened up on his performance via a heartwarming post on his official Twitter handle. Rana admitted that the Sri Lanka tour didn’t go as per the plan but the batsman is motivated to work harder and emerge stronger from this setback.

“Our social media isn’t just to post out victories but also our failures. This tour didn’t go the way I planned or expected it to go but I have learned so much in my last 3 games. Since the time I have held the bat in my hands, I’ve always believed in hard work over luck and this won’t stop me."

“There are people who will say stuff and judge me but I won’t let anything tear me down. I know how much I’ve worked for it and I’ll keep moving forward. I will keep growing stronger and will be back to win big for myself and my team", the Twitter post by Rana read.

