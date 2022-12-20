'I Would Also Look At Sikandar Raza': India Legend Suggests Marquee Spinner for Mumbai Indians

5-time champions Mumbai Indians will look to revamp their unit when the owners will head into the mini-auction for IPL 2023 on December 23 in Kochi. The Rohit Sharma-led side had one of the worst seasons, finishing 10th on the points table with 10 losses and 4 victories. But going forward, they will have the services of one of the most sensational buys – Jofra Archer – who will return to add more firepower to the team’s bowling attack. At the same time, Ishan Kishan roaring back to form will also be a big boost for top-order which was under the scanner throughout the tournament.

Prior to the mini-auction, Mumbai Indians released 13 players from the squad and would be eyeing to rope-in a marquee spinner. Former India captain Anil Kumble also feels the same and opined that the franchise can go for someone like Hasan Raza.

“Mumbai Indians don’t have a marquee spinner in their ranks. Kartikeya (Kumar Kartikeya Singh) did really well for them last year. If they have to go for an Indian spinner with experience then they will have to probably go back to Amit Mishra or Piyush Chawla. I don’t see that happening. Perhaps, the only option for them is to go for the overseas spinner. Who will it be? There’s Adil Rashid, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Adam Zampa,” Kumble said on the JioCinema app.

“I would probably look towards Sikandar Raza because he can also give you a wonderful middle-order batting (option) as well, along with his spin which is not easy to pick, and he has done well in the recent past,” he added.

Mumbai Indians go into the IPL 2023 player auction with a purse of INR 20.55 crore. With that amount, they have to fill in nine slots remaining in the squad, of which at least three can be overseas players.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here