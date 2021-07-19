I Would Have Sacked Captain, Management: Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistan’s Decision to Bowl First

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, even being away from the field, watches all matches especially of Pakistan, and further gives his analysis. Akhtar, who is fondly known as Rawalpindi Express, is one of the former cricketers who has been critiquing Pakistan’s techniques in their clashes against England. Earlier, Akhtar did not mince his words when England whitewashed Pakistan in the 3-match ODI series. However, Pakistan kick-started the T20I series with a win and got the required confidence boost. On July 18 in the second T20I, Jos Buttler-led England once again turned the tables and registered an emphatic victory of 45 runs.

Now, Akhtar has slammed skipper Babar Azam and the team management after the side won the toss and opted to field on a flat surface in the second T20I. As soon as Babar-led Pakistan decided to bowl first, the former pacer shared a video on his official Twitter handle, wherein he criticised the team’s decision to not seize the opportunity. According to Akhtar, the side could have made a good score by batting first as it was a sunny day and the surface of the England pitch in Headingley, Leeds was flat.

In the caption, Akhtar wrote that he was just speechless when the captain and management made the ‘poor decision’ to bowl first on a great batting pitch.

Such a poor decision by captain & the management by bowling 1st on a great batting pitch it’s beyond me just speechless 🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/Iiv3xEBkTr— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 18, 2021

He added that after scoring 232/6 in the series opener why would the team choose to bowl first on a flat surface and also considering that Buttler will make a comeback. Further, Akhtar said that, if he was the PCB chairman, he would have sacked the management and captain for taking such a poor decision. The former cricketer had predicted a 200-plus score for England and he was absolutely correct.

Pakistan bowlers leaked runs as England posted 200 all-out in 19.5 overs, courtesy Buttler’s 59 and vital contributions from other cricketers. In reply, Pakistan batsmen got a start but none could turn it into a match-winning inning. The hosts restricted Pakistan for 155/9 and won the match by 45 runs. The series has now been leveled and the decider will be played on July 20 at Old Trafford, Manchester.

