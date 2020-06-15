I Would Jump at Chance to Coach Indian Cricket Team: Mohammad Azharuddin

Former India captain and current President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association Mohammad Azharuddin would 'jump at' a chance to coach the national team.
"Yes, I am ready to give it a shot. If I get an opportunity to work with the Indian team, I would jump at it without batting an eyelid," Azharuddin told Gulf News in an interview.
Azharuddin also added that he hopes that the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held later in the year.
The BCCI is working on an October window if the T20 World Cup does not take place in Australia.
"I hope the league can eventually get a window where we get to host a minimum of seven matches. The league, whether one likes it or not, has given a lot to the sport in the last 10-12 years.
"It's a stage where cricketers get a lot of attention if they perform and get recognised quickly. Just think about it, a Hardik Pandya or a Jasprit Bumrah may still have been struggling in first class cricket if the IPL was not there.
"I think it has been a win-win situation for the BCCI vis-à-vis the cricketers and don't agree with a section of critics who often call it a money-grab."
Azhar, who has scored 6215 runs from 99 Tests and 9378 runs from 334 ODIs, also shed light on his role as HCA President.
"Yes, it's quite a challenging job. There are 226 affiliated clubs and you have to run it with a completely neutral perspective. It's much tougher than leading a side where you are handling 15 persons."
