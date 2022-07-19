'I Would Love to Bowl at Virat Kohli Again': James Anderson Responds to Retirement Question

Veteran England pacer James Anderson has responded to retirement questions and indicated that he is not looking to slow down at the moment. Anderson, widely regarded as the greatest pacer in red-ball cricket, has claimed 657 wickets in 172 Test matches he has played so far. He was part of England XI for the rescheduled fifth Test match against India at Edgbaston and claimed a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

The 39-year-old enjoyed a great rivalry with former India captain Virat Kohli throughout the years and he still wants to bowl against the batting maestro in the future.

Speaking to Sony Sports during the recently-concluded ODI series between India and England, Anderson was asked about his retirement decision and he replied saying, “Well, I do not know. I would love to bowl at Virat again. So, maybe I will stick around for the next tour.”

The Kohli vs Anderson rivalry started on India’s 2014 tour of England where the veteran pacer got better of the batting maverick four times. Kohli had a forgettable tour but he bounced back and didn’t give away his wicket to Anderson in the 2016 (home), 2018 (away) and 2021 (home) series. However, the pace great dismissed Kohli twice in India’s 2021-22 tour of England.

According to reports, India and England will next play Test series against each other in 2024 and Anderson’s statements imply that he is looking to play that.

Earlier, several former cricketers felt that the Edgbaston Test would be the last chapter of the Kohli vs Anderson rivalry.



“The more you see this battle, the more you will enjoy. If in a contest, the figures of the rival players are almost equal, it gets interesting. Maybe it’s the last time that you are getting to see this contest. Because Anderson is not playing matches regularly and sometime in future, he will have to say goodbye to this game. Maybe that point is very near. Maybe it’s the last time that you will get to see this contest because after this series the next time India face England in England, there will be long gap. It will be an exciting contest this time,” Zaheer had said in a discussion on Cricbuzz earlier.

