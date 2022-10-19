I Wouldn't be Surprised if James Anderson Plays Close to 200 Tests: Tim Southee

Veteran New Zealand seamer Tim Southee lavished big praises on James Anderson and Stuart Broad for their longevity in Test cricket. Anderson made his Test debut in 2003 but he is not looking to slow down even at the age of 40. He recently became the leading wicket-taking pacer in the history of Test cricket. While he formed a solid bowling partnership with Broad in red-ball cricket for the last many years. The duo has tasted success all over the world with the red ball as they have the combined wicket-tally of 1233 in Test cricket.

Southee hailed Anderson and suggested that he won’t be surprised if Anderson managed to play close to 200 Test matches – the feat achieved by only one in the history of cricket – Sachin Tendulkar

“They have been incredible. They both have played all three formats and for last many years, have concentrated on playing Test cricket. To be able to see James Anderson before and then still performing the way he is, it’s pretty impressive to watch, seeing just the sheer number of wickets. The most impressive thing is the amount of Test matches he’s played. I wouldn’t be surprised if he plays close to 200 matches, or if not that, then the number of matches he’s played, it’s a pretty amazing achievement for a fast bowler,” Southee said.

Talking about Broad, Southee said that it doesn’t seem like the 36-year-old is looking to slow down despite taking 566 Test wickets.

“Stuart Broad is probably a few years younger than what Jimmy is, but he’s had a tremendous career as well and it doesn’t look like that he’s slowing down. As fellow fast bowlers, it’s great to see those guys still out there and perform and do what they doing, obviously still love it as well,” he added.



The 33-year-old New Zealand pacer further said that the young generation of players are fitter and they keep working on their fitness to play into their 30s.

“Guys nowadays look at themselves a lot better, seem to be a lot fitter and stronger. With that, you might see players playing into their late 30s a lot more often. I am not sure about the 40s, but they have been incredible,” Southee said.

