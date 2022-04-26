'I Would've to Go And Pee Probably Once Every 2 Minutes': Harshal Patel Opens up on Battle With Pre-game Anxiety During Rough Patch

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel opened up on his battle with anxiety during the rough patch in his career. The 31-year-old rejuvenated himself last year and played a pivotal role in RCB’s journey to play-offs. He claimed 32 wickets in IPL 2021 which was the joint-highest by any player in a single season which also helped him claim his maiden Purple Cap. However, it was not an easy journey for the Haryana pacer who shared his battle with anxiety during the rough patch when he just wanted the match to get end.

The 31-year-old said it was not easy for him during that phase as the anxiety was exhausting him mentally and physically. He shared that he used to go to the washroom almost every two minutes before the game.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

“I went through a cycle of crippling pre-game anxiety. Like I would have to go and pee probably once every two minutes, right from when I wake up on game day to the moment where I bowl the first ball. The anxiety was so bad and I used to get so exhausted that I would want the match to end so that I could go and sleep. I still have it but now I look at it as a part of the game,” Harshal said on the YouTube show, ‘Breakfast with Champions’.

Meanwhile, Harshal has achieved a lot of success in the last two years which also helped him make his India debut earlier this year. He was bought by RCB for INR 10.75 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Also Read | Is Rishabh Pant going the Virender Sehwag-Michael Slater Way in White-ball Cricket?

The right-arm pacer further recalled the conversation with AB de Villiers during IPL 2021 where the former Proteas captain also talked to him about his anxiety issues. Harshal said that the chat with De Villiers made him realize that he is not alone in battling the anxiety.

“I remember probably last season when I was having a conversation with AB. He said the same thing, ‘I am pissing myself before every game.’ If that is happening to somebody like AB de Villiers, who am I? You get an affirmation that you’re not alone,” he added.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here