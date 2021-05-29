Ian Chappell Suggests Radical Change in Rules to Avoid Incidents like Sandpaper Gate

The discussion surrounding the 2018 sandpaper gate never seems to cease, as recently Cameron Bancroft talked about the incident in an interview, and suggested that tampering could not have been possible without the bowlers knowing it. The statements had caused quite a stir all over the world, with Cricket Australia intervening as well.

Now former Australia skipper Ian Chappell has also talked about ball-tampering. The Aussie went on to say that such incidents happen since cricket is heavily tilted in the favour of the batsmen. He also suggested a remedy to overcome such incidents.

“I think about 20 years ago, I said what they should do is go to the captains of every country and you get a list of things that they think will help the ball swing. Then you send us all these lists, we’ll go through them and we’ll come up with one thing and it will be a sensible thing, not using a bottle cap to scrape the ball. It’ll be viable but we’ll give you one thing that’ll help you swing the ball and everything else will be illegal,” Chappell said during a discussion on ESPNCricinfo.

“Maybe I am naive but think if you did that, you might stop all the other shenanigans because you give them something in return,” Chappell added.

“Let’s look at the way the laws are written. They are pretty much always written in favor of the batsman and if you go right back to underarm bowling to sidearm bowling… to body line and ball-tampering – they all come about because the balance is too much in favor of the batsmen and the bowlers eventually say ‘we have had enough, we are mad as hell and we are going to do something about it’,” he further said.

Talking specifically about the sandpaper gate, Chappell went on to say that the controversy will be reignited if David Warner decides to write an autobiography.

“There have been a few suggestions that when David Warner retires, he’s going to write a book and tell the ‘whole truth and nothing but the truth’ and with that sort of hanging in the air, I don’t think there’s any way this thing is going to die,” Chappell concluded.

