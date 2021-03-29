CRICKETNEXT

Ian Chappell Tips India to Replicate Dominance of West Indies & Australia

Over the last few months, since Team India made a comeback in international arena, after a forced Covid-19 break, they have been in sublime form. After beating Australia in the Tests and T20Is, they also beat England in all three formats, with the seniors and youngsters shining alike. That has impressed former Australia skipper Ian Chappell, and he feels that Team India can dominate world cricket, like West Indies and Australia did in yesteryears.

ALSO READ – Test Cricket Remains My Priority, Will Monitor Workload Management in IPL: Bhuvneshwar

“India’s recent successes in Australia – particularly the latest one – have only reinforced the players’ belief in their ability to win under any circumstance. In an era where teams struggle overseas, India now has the depth of talent to alter that pattern. No longer can opponents afford to say, when India are on their doorstep, ‘Just pick a string of fast bowlers with long run-ups and the series will be ours’,” Chappell wrote in his column at ESPNcricinfo.

“India have finally got the equation right and as long as they avoid the pitfalls often associated with continuing success, they are better equipped than any team to produce an era of dominance. The rest of the cricketing world beware. The emergence of such talents as Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, and Axar Patel would have been monumental if it had happened in the space of three years, let alone just three months as it did.

ALSO READ – India vs England: Hosts India Avoid Three Series Losses in a Row With Thrilling Win in the Decider

“And when you consider that Shardul Thakur excelled in just his second game and the ebullient Rishabh Pant was an international match-winner before his 20th appearance, it really is a rosy picture. A rosy picture, that is, if you’re an Indian fan; for the rest of the cricket world, it strikes a note of fear,” Chappell concluded.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

