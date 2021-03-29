Ian Chappell Tips India to Replicate Dominance of West Indies & Australia

Over the last few months, since Team India made a comeback in international arena, after a forced Covid-19 break, they have been in sublime form. After beating Australia in the Tests and T20Is, they also beat England in all three formats, with the seniors and youngsters shining alike. That has impressed former Australia skipper Ian Chappell, and he feels that Team India can dominate world cricket, like West Indies and Australia did in yesteryears.

“India’s recent successes in Australia – particularly the latest one – have only reinforced the players’ belief in their ability to win under any circumstance. In an era where teams struggle overseas, India now has the depth of talent to alter that pattern. No longer can opponents afford to say, when India are on their doorstep, ‘Just pick a string of fast bowlers with long run-ups and the series will be ours’,” Chappell wrote in his column at ESPNcricinfo.

“India have finally got the equation right and as long as they avoid the pitfalls often associated with continuing success, they are better equipped than any team to produce an era of dominance. The rest of the cricketing world beware. The emergence of such talents as Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, and Axar Patel would have been monumental if it had happened in the space of three years, let alone just three months as it did.

“And when you consider that Shardul Thakur excelled in just his second game and the ebullient Rishabh Pant was an international match-winner before his 20th appearance, it really is a rosy picture. A rosy picture, that is, if you’re an Indian fan; for the rest of the cricket world, it strikes a note of fear,” Chappell concluded.