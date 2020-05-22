Ian Chappell Wants Top Aussie Players to Prioritise Domestic Competitions & Skip IPL
Legendary cricketer Ian Chappell wants the Australian players to prioritise local and domestic competitions over the IPL. Though the cash-rich league was supposed to be held in March this year, but could not take place due the coronavirus.
Ian Chappell Wants Top Aussie Players to Prioritise Domestic Competitions & Skip IPL
Legendary cricketer Ian Chappell wants the Australian players to prioritise local and domestic competitions over the IPL. Though the cash-rich league was supposed to be held in March this year, but could not take place due the coronavirus.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings