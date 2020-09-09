Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IBCC vs BAR Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Bulgaria, Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Barbarian CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

IBCC vs BAR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / IBCC vs BAR Dream11 BestPicks / IBCC vs BAR Dream11 Captain / IBCC vs BAR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Trending Desk |September 9, 2020, 4:54 PM IST
ECS T10 Rome.

The Barbarian CC has a herculean task ahead of them when they take on the Indo-Bulgarian CC, who stands second on the table with 6 points in four matches. Lying at the bottom of the lot, winless BAR is expected to throw its best in the 14th match of the tournament, which will take place at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia at 5:30 PM IST today. For the IBCC, it is a chance to take the top spot on the board.

IBCC vs BAR ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series, Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Barbarian CC Live Streaming

All matches of ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

IBCC vs BAR ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series, Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Barbarian CC: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

IBCC vs BAR ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series, Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Barbarian CC: Match Details

September 9 - 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 IBCC vs BAR Dream11 team for Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Barbarian CC

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 IBCC vs BAR Dream11 team for Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Barbarian CC captain: Gagandeep Singh

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 IBCC vs BAR Dream11 team for Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Barbarian CC vice-captain: Stuart Clarkson

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 IBCC vs BAR Dream11 team for Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Barbarian CC wicketkeeper: Shafquat Khan

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 IBCC vs BAR Dream11 team for Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Barbarian CC batsmen: Prakash Mishra, Gagandeep Singh, Nikolay Nankov

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 IBCC vs BAR Dream11 team for Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Barbarian CC all-rounders: Steve Jordaan, Sid Kulkarni, Stuart Clarkson, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 IBCC vs BAR Dream11 team for Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Barbarian CC bowlers: Hamid Raza, Agagyul Ahamdhel, Ivan Kamburov

IBCC vs BAR ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020, Indo-Bulgarian CC playing 11 against Barbarian CC: Prakash Mishra, Gagandeep Singh, Hristo Lakov,  Steve Jordaan, Shafquat Khan (WK), Sid Kulkarni, Satish Ramachandran, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Rohit Singh, Hamid Raza, Agagyul Ahamdhel

IBCC vs BAR ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020, Barbarian CC playing 11 against Indo-Bulgarian CC: Nikolay Nankov, Nick Robinson, Stuart Clarkson, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Deyan Georgiev Shipkov, Ivaylo Katzarski ,Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Hristo Boykov Ivanov (W), Andy Robinson, Ivan Kamburov, Krasmir Kamenov

