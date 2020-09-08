Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IBCC vs MUD Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Bulgaria, Indo-Bulgarian CC vs MU Dons Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Indo-Bulgarian CC is set to take on MU Dons in Match 9 of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 today. The leader of the points table, IBCC has won both the matches they have played so far, while MUD have won two out of three. Their only loss of the three matches came at the hands of IBCC yesterday. MUD, currently number 2 on the points table, now stands a chance to level the rivalry. The match will be played at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia at 5:30pm IST today, on September 8, 2020.

Trending Desk |September 8, 2020, 1:00 PM IST
IBCC vs MUD ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series, Indo-Bulgarian CC vs MU Dons Live Streaming

All matches of ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 will be streamed live worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

IBCC vs MUD ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series, Indo-Bulgarian CC vs MU Dons Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

IBCC vs MUD ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series, Indo-Bulgarian CC vs MU Dons: Match Details

September 8 - 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 IBCC vs MUD Dream11 team for Indo-Bulgarian CC vs MU Dons

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 IBCC vs MUD Dream11 team for Indo-Bulgarian CC vs MU Dons captain: Bakhtiar Tahiri

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 IBCC vs MUD Dream11 team for Indo-Bulgarian CC vs MU Dons vice-captain: Sunny Talpur

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 IBCC vs MUD Dream11 team for Indo-Bulgarian CC vs MU Dons wicketkeeper: Saim Hussain

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 IBCC vs MUD Dream11 team for Indo-Bulgarian CC vs MU Dons batsmen: Steve Jordaan, Zain Abidi, Gagandeep Singh

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 IBCC vs MUD Dream11 team for Indo-Bulgarian CC vs MU Dons all-rounders: Sid Kulkarni, Rohit Singh, Bakhtiar Tahiri

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 IBCC vs MUD Dream11 team for Indo-Bulgarian CC vs MU Dons bowlers: Arif Khan, Hamid Raza, Umar Naveed, Swarup Nagraj

IBCC vs MUD ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020, Indo-Bulgarian CC playing 11 against MU Dons: Bakhtiar Tahiri, Shafquat Khan, Gagandeep Singh, Steve Jordaan, Prakash Mishra, Sid Kulkarni, Satish Ramachandran, Rohit Singh, Hamid Raza, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Swarup Nagaraj

IBCC vs MUD ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020, MU Dons playing 11 against Indo-Bulgarian CC: Sunny Talpur, Kiran Dasan, Zain Asif, Karthik Sreekumar, Saim Hussain (WK), Zain Abidi, Thiekshan Suresh, Asad-Ali Rehemtulla, Arif Khan, Umar Naveed

Summary: IBCC vs MUD Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / IBCC vs MUD Dream11 BestPicks / IBCC vs MUD Dream11 Captain / IBCC vs MUD Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Fantasy TipsIBCC vs MUDIBCC vs MUD Dream11IBCC vs MUD Dream11 Predictions

