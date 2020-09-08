IBCC vs MUD Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Bulgaria, Indo-Bulgarian CC vs MU Dons Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Indo-Bulgarian CC is set to take on MU Dons in Match 9 of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 today. The leader of the points table, IBCC has won both the matches they have played so far, while MUD have won two out of three. Their only loss of the three matches came at the hands of IBCC yesterday. MUD, currently number 2 on the points table, now stands a chance to level the rivalry. The match will be played at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia at 5:30pm IST today, on September 8, 2020.
IBCC vs MUD Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Bulgaria, Indo-Bulgarian CC vs MU Dons Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Indo-Bulgarian CC is set to take on MU Dons in Match 9 of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 today. The leader of the points table, IBCC has won both the matches they have played so far, while MUD have won two out of three. Their only loss of the three matches came at the hands of IBCC yesterday. MUD, currently number 2 on the points table, now stands a chance to level the rivalry. The match will be played at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia at 5:30pm IST today, on September 8, 2020.
Upcoming Matches
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Wed, 16 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Indian Premier League, 2020 | Match 1 | Sat, 19 Sep, 2020
CSK vs MIAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings