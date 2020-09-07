Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

13 Sep, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

16 Sep, 202017:30 IST

Match 1: MI VS CSK

upcoming
MI MI
CSK CSK

Abu Dhabi

19 Sep, 202019:30 IST

IBCC vs MUS Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Bulgaria, Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Medical University Sofia Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

In the fourth match of the ECS T10-Bulgaria 2020, Medical University Sofia will be going in for a clash against Indo-Bulgarian CC. This will be the third game of the day for the team Medical University Sofia, while IBCC will be playing their first game of the day. The ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series IBCC vs MUS will be played at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia.

Trending Desk |September 7, 2020, 2:12 PM IST
ECS T10 - Tallinn: Live Streaming, When And Where to Watch Online, Latest Cricket Matches, Timings in India

In the fourth match of the ECS T10-Bulgaria 2020, Medical University Sofia will be going in for a clash against Indo-Bulgarian CC. This will be the third game of the day for the team Medical University Sofia, while IBCC will be playing their first game of the day. The ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series IBCC vs MUS will be played at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia.

Medical University Sofia would have played their first two matches of the day against MU Dons and Barbarian CC, earlier on Monday. The IBCC vs MUS MU Dons ECS T10 Rome 2020 series Bulgaria match will be played on Monday, September 7 at 5.30pm IST.

IBCC vs MUS ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Medical University Sofia Live Streaming

Every game of the ongoing ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

IBCC vs MUS ECS T10 Bulgaria, Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Medical University Sofia Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

IBCC vs MUS ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series Bulgaria, Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Medical University Sofia: Match Details

September 7 - 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 IBCC vs MUS Dream11 team for Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Medical University Sofia

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 IBCC vs MUS Dream11 team for Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Medical University Sofia captain: Prakash Mishra

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 IBCC vs MUS Dream11 team for Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Medical University Sofia vice-captain: Rohit Singh

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 IBCC vs MUS Dream11 team for Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Medical University Sofia wicketkeeper: Nikhil Oliviera

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 IBCC vs MUS Dream11 team for Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Medical University Sofia batsmen: Prakash Mishra, Hristo Lakov, Ishaan De Silva

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 IBCC vs MUS Dream11 team for Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Medical University Sofia all-rounders: Bipin Gattarpur, Nisarg Shah, Rohit Singh, Bakhtiar Tahiri

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 IBCC vs MUS Dream11 team for Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Medical University Sofia bowlers: Hamid Raza, Albin Jacob, Agagyul Ahmadhel

IBCC vs MUS ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020, Indo-Bulgarian CC playing 11 against Medical University Sofia: Prakash Mishra, Hristo Lakov, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Bhushan Trivedi, Shafquat Khan, Hamid Raza, Gagandeep Singh, Steve Jordan, Rohit Singh, Bakhtiar Tahiri, and Sid Kulkarni

IBCC vs MUS ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020, Medical University Sofia playing 11 against Indo-Bulgarian CC: Ishaan De Silva, Albin Jacob, Bipin Gattarpur, Nikhil Oliviera, Nisarg Shah, Delrick Vinu, Tirth Patel, Kevin D’Souza, Shivang Keshwala, Gathra Seekkuge, and Huzaif Yusuf

Summary: IBCC vs MUS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / IBCC vs MUS Dream11 Best Picks / IBCC vs MUS Dream11 Captain / IBCC vs MUS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 live scoreECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 live streamingFantasy TipsIBCC vs MUS dream11IBCC vs MUS dream11 predictionIBCC vs MUS dream11 teamIBCC vs MUS dream11 top picksIBCC vs MUS live score

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Wed, 16 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Indian Premier League, 2020 | Match 1 | Sat, 19 Sep, 2020

CSK vs MI
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more