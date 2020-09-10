Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

13 Sep, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

16 Sep, 202017:30 IST

Match 1: MI VS CSK

upcoming
MI MI
CSK CSK

Abu Dhabi

19 Sep, 202019:30 IST

IBCC vs TUS Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Bulgaria, Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Indian Tuskers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

IBCC vs TUS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / IBCC vs TUS Dream11 Best Picks / IBCC vs TUS Dream11 Captain / IBCC vs TUS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more.

Trending Desk |September 10, 2020, 5:56 PM IST
BAR vs MUD Dream11 Team ECS T10 Barbarian CC vs MU Dons – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 9, 2020

The Indian Tuskers will face an uphill task when they play against the Indo-Bulgarian CC in the Match 19 today. Featuring at the top of the points table, IBCC had thrashed the TUS in an outing yesterday.

TUS has had a poor run so far in the tournament with their only win that came against the lowest spot-holder Barbarian CC. The match will be played out at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia at 5:30 PM IST on September 10.

IBCC vs TUS ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series, Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Indian Tuskers Live Streaming

All matches of ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

IBCC vs TUS ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series, Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Indian Tuskers: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

IBCC vs TUS ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 series, Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Indian Tuskers: Match Details

September 10 -5:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 IBCC vs TUS Dream11 team for Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Indian Tuskers

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 IBCC vs TUS Dream11 team for Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Indian Tuskers captain: Gagandeep Singh

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 IBCC vs TUS Dream11 team for Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Indian Tuskers vice-captain: Akshay Harikumar

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 IBCC vs TUS Dream11 team for Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Indian Tuskers wicketkeeper: Shafquat Khan

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 IBCC vs TUS Dream11 team for Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Indian Tuskers batsmen: Prakash Mishra, Gagandeep Singh, Benhur Benjamin

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 IBCC vs TUS Dream11 team for Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Indian Tuskers all-rounders: Steve Jordaan, Sid Kulkarni, Akshay Harikumar, Fayyas Mohammad

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 IBCC vs TUS Dream11 team for Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Indian Tuskers bowlers: Hamid Raza, Agagyul Ahamdhel, Shaun Dillon

IBCC vs TUS ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020, Indian Tuskers playing 11 against Indo-Bulgarian CC: Benhur Benjamin, Clix John, Nezer Varghese, Akshay Harikumar, Nithin Sunil (WK), Fayyas Mohammad, Romald Lazarus, Ken Shaji, Bradleey Constantine, Shaun Dillon, Jake Mathew

IBCC vs TUS ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020, Indo-Bulgarian CC playing 11 against Indian Tuskers: Prakash Mishra, Gagandeep Singh, Hristo Lakov, Steve Jordaan, Shafquat Khan (WK), Sid Kulkarni, Satish Ramachandran, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Rohit Singh, Hamid Raza, Agagyul Ahamdhel

ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 live scoreECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 live streamingFantasy TipsIBCC vs TUS dream11IBCC vs TUS dream11 predictionIBCC vs TUS dream11 teamIBCC vs TUS dream11 top picksIBCC vs TUS live score

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Wed, 16 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Indian Premier League, 2020 | Match 1 | Sat, 19 Sep, 2020

CSK vs MI
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more