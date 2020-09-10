IBCC vs TUS Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Bulgaria, Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Indian Tuskers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The Indian Tuskers will face an uphill task when they play against the Indo-Bulgarian CC in the Match 19 today. Featuring at the top of the points table, IBCC had thrashed the TUS in an outing yesterday.
TUS has had a poor run so far in the tournament with their only win that came against the lowest spot-holder Barbarian CC. The match will be played out at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia at 5:30 PM IST on September 10.
September 10 -5:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia
ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 IBCC vs TUS Dream11 team for Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Indian Tuskers captain: Gagandeep Singh
ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 IBCC vs TUS Dream11 team for Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Indian Tuskers vice-captain: Akshay Harikumar
ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 IBCC vs TUS Dream11 team for Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Indian Tuskers wicketkeeper: Shafquat Khan
ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 IBCC vs TUS Dream11 team for Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Indian Tuskers batsmen: Prakash Mishra, Gagandeep Singh, Benhur Benjamin
ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 IBCC vs TUS Dream11 team for Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Indian Tuskers all-rounders: Steve Jordaan, Sid Kulkarni, Akshay Harikumar, Fayyas Mohammad
ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 IBCC vs TUS Dream11 team for Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Indian Tuskers bowlers: Hamid Raza, Agagyul Ahamdhel, Shaun Dillon
IBCC vs TUS ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020, Indian Tuskers playing 11 against Indo-Bulgarian CC: Benhur Benjamin, Clix John, Nezer Varghese, Akshay Harikumar, Nithin Sunil (WK), Fayyas Mohammad, Romald Lazarus, Ken Shaji, Bradleey Constantine, Shaun Dillon, Jake Mathew
IBCC vs TUS ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020, Indo-Bulgarian CC playing 11 against Indian Tuskers: Prakash Mishra, Gagandeep Singh, Hristo Lakov, Steve Jordaan, Shafquat Khan (WK), Sid Kulkarni, Satish Ramachandran, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Rohit Singh, Hamid Raza, Agagyul Ahamdhel
