IC vs GJG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy XI For Legends League Cricket 2022, India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, September 25

IC VS GJG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s IC vs GJG Legends League Cricket 2022 match 7 between India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants: The much anticipated second edition of the Legends League Cricket is underway in full flow. On Sunday afternoon, the India Capitals will be clashing against the Gujarat Giants for the second time in the tournament. The match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The India Capitals missed their skipper Gautam Gambhir in their previous encounter with the Gujarat side. The Capitals had to endure a three-wicket defeat against the Virender Sehway-led side in the tournament. However, with Gambhir back in the side, the Capitals will be eyeing retribution on Sunday.

Both sides have a lot of legendary cricketers on their rosters. Sehwag and company are unbeaten in the tournament so far and will be looking to continue their rich vein of form.

Will the Giants thump the Capitals again or will Gambhir’s return boost the side to an emphatic win over Gujarat? Let’s find out!

Ahead of the match between India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants; here is everything you need to know:

IC VS GJG Telecast

The match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

IC VS GJG Live Streaming

The match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IC VS GJG Match Details

The IC vs GJG match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Sunday, September 25, at 4 pm IST.

IC VS GJG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Virender Sehwag

Vice-Captain: Stuart Binny

Suggested Playing XI for IC VS GJG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Denesh Ramdin, Parthiv Patel,

Batters: Lendl Simmons, Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag

All-rounders: Jacques Kallis, Ravi Bopara, Stuart Binny

Bowlers: Ajantha Mendis, Mitchell Johnson, Graeme Swann,

India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Possible XIs

India Capitals: Gautam Gambhir (c), Jacques Kallis, Asghar Afghan, Rajat Bhatia, Pankaj Singh, Ravi Bopara, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Hamilton Masakadza, Ajantha Mendis, Mitchell Johnson, John Mooney

Gujarat Giants: Virender Sehwag (c), Parthiv Patel (wk), Manvinder Bisla, Lendl Simmons, Mitchell McClenaghan, Stuart Binny, Kevin O’Brien, Ashok Dinda, Joginder Sharma, Graeme Swann, Elton Chigumbura

